Valueact Holdings LP Trimmed Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holding by $3.26 Million; Shares Rose; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $692,120

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 195,826 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, down from 34,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 14,359 shares to 323,376 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 35,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 360,000 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 13,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com accumulated 15,751 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.05% or 13,159 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Com has 132 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus reported 11,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 1.53M shares. Asset One Co Limited holds 0% or 18,056 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 982 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 365,226 shares.