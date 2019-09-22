Valueact Holdings LP Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR) Boosted as Share Value Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Premier Asset Managment Trimmed Its Position by $916,180

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 585,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.36M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 1.51M shares traded or 97.52% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 12,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 23,520 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 35,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm has been under pressure following a high profile fight to resist takeover efforts from rival Broadcom; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Capital reported 5,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.39% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 127,807 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 22,427 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,425 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 128,663 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 138,581 shares. 25,895 are owned by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Schroder Gru Inc holds 1.52M shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia stated it has 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Wells Fargo Mn holds 765,236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 224,250 shares. 2.39 million are owned by Principal Grp Inc Inc. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 5.56 million shares.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 101,555 shares to 17.93M shares, valued at $452.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Ed Inc by 202,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,765 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Darling Ingredients Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Valero works toward a clean(er) fuel future – San Antonio Business Journal” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DAR) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Darling Ingredients Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfe Counsel holds 89,222 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 125,845 were accumulated by Noesis Mangement Corporation. Wedgewood Prtn holds 0.33% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 50,575 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 133,862 shares. Hbk Investments LP holds 0.12% or 92,216 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 129,330 shares. The Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Iowa Commercial Bank reported 2.02% stake. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc invested in 55,904 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York holds 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 7,570 shares. Moreover, Cap Counsel Inc has 1.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 45,289 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 192 shares. 161,510 were accumulated by Amalgamated State Bank. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 11,600 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,850 shares to 47,192 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).