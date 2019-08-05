Valueact Holdings LP Stake in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Has Trimmed by $172.30 Million; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Trimmed Its Position by $203.86 Million as Share Value Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $95.42. About 367,453 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 12,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75B, down from 12,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $363.62. About 721,739 shares traded or 18.57% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Element Cap Management Limited Liability owns 86,566 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 15,313 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc reported 1,268 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na reported 417 shares stake. 107,243 are owned by Comerica Financial Bank. Css Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Franklin Resources owns 2,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Magnetar Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 3,668 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 13,651 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has 81,040 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas reported 231 shares. Aqr Mgmt reported 799,645 shares.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Armstrong World Industries Have Soared 67% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “European Commission Approves Proposed Sale of Armstrong World Industries EMEA and Pacific Rim Business to Knauf International – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $372.96M for 18.94 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,400 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Smith Moore & reported 1,857 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.09% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1.51M shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability holds 88,201 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Westwood Holdg Grp reported 1,025 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 73,954 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 14,358 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 330,088 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 28,174 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Synovus Finance holds 0.08% or 12,013 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt owns 0.16% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 175,672 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 3,756 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Paloma Mgmt Com accumulated 0.1% or 10,533 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 7,639 shares to 465,467 shares, valued at $35.91 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $35.51 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88M worth of stock or 40,000 shares. 1,500 shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D, worth $563,880. 50 shares were bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN, worth $19,000. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12.