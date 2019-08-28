Valueact Holdings LP Raised Stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX); Cadinha & Co Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 751.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 122,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 139,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 16,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.18. About 16.11 million shares traded or 22.43% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 2.26M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon joins State Attorneys General in enhanced effort to battle robocalls – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “30 Sustainable Dividend Yields of 3.5% to Over 5% for Cautious Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Management stated it has 4,654 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 2.81 million shares. 90,232 were reported by Ledyard Comml Bank. Hodges Mngmt accumulated 42,639 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 68,879 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Fin Advantage has invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 85,284 are held by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regions accumulated 1.77M shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 254,904 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cypress Cap Grp owns 97,524 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,601 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.85% stake. Sit Investment owns 680,975 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares to 23,015 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,040 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18 million shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier has 3,037 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 1.57M shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). J Goldman & LP has 70,794 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% or 1,753 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 65 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 120,607 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 854,190 were accumulated by Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vigilant Limited Liability Co stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 401,815 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Group Incorporated Inc has 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Bridges Investment Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 93,650 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc holds 4,350 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 14,865 shares.