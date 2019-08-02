Valueact Holdings LP Raised Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position by $104.58 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Value Declined, Private Wealth Partners Has Lifted Stake by $1.42 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.58 million shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 471.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 16,001 shares as the company's stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 19,393 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 3,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.29M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Trust Investment Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hyman Charles D holds 1.42% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 153,134 shares. Old Republic Corporation has invested 1.63% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 878 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability stated it has 1.31% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc has invested 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Voya Management Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 72,946 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Holderness Invests Company accumulated 37,081 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 153,083 shares. Boys Arnold reported 36,939 shares. Parsec Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The California-based Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Waters Parkerson Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 7,873 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,383 shares.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,422 shares to 100,760 shares, valued at $13.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,519 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.77 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 21,700 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Korea Inv holds 20,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Co reported 3,112 shares. Daiwa Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 10,520 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Fjarde Ap holds 77,187 shares. St Germain D J Company Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). United Serv Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 267,007 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). First In owns 1,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cwm has 489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 2.07M shares.