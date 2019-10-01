Valueact Holdings LP Position in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Cut by $10.75 Million; Mraz Amerine & Associates Maintains Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 52,792 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 82,018 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29M, up from 75,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $190.45. About 5,616 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc reported 36,483 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc has 1,688 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.59% or 884,190 shares. Zebra Ltd Llc holds 5,329 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 1,572 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 3,412 shares. Akre Cap Management Limited Co invested in 136,400 shares. First Republic Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Allen Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,309 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 19,496 shares. 379,204 were reported by Cap Invsts. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 7,160 shares.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,596 shares to 256,457 shares, valued at $54.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.46 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.