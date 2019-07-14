Valueact Holdings LP Lowered Its Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Position as Stock Price Rose; Ingersoll (IR) Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $15.17 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 141,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.41M, down from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.46M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 304,845 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HE’s profit will be $46.84 million for 25.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,258 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 79,522 shares. Spinnaker reported 13,159 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Valueact Limited Partnership holds 0.64% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 1.43 million shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 16,916 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 2,974 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability owns 57,930 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.03% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 141,809 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Northern holds 0.01% or 1.00M shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 380,116 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.57% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Peoples Fin Services stated it has 240 shares. 309,222 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Cullinan invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Guggenheim Cap owns 36,902 shares. Argyle Capital invested in 3,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd holds 469,464 shares. 143 were accumulated by Earnest Limited. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division owns 45 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.59 million shares. Cls Invs Ltd Co owns 42 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,000 shares. Savant Ltd Liability accumulated 2,617 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.33% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Amer State Bank reported 20,822 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $494.37 million for 15.44 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 105,458 shares to 11.73M shares, valued at $528.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 51,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

