Valueact Holdings LP Lowered Holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by $3.26 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Valiant Capital Management LP Lowered by $20.24 Million Its Holding

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 133,261 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 17.82 million shares traded or 5.71% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, OTHER COMPANIES CAN WIELD MAJOR POWER IN SOCIETIES; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile DAUs Quarter End 1.45B; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws fresh fire; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 08/05/2018 – Chris Cox is becoming Facebook’s most important executive not named Mark Zuckerberg:; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under-16s; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook Whistleblower Christopher Wylie Oversaw Project With Federal Liberals In 2016; 26/03/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 answers questions about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data privacy on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask (full transcript):; 24/04/2018 – Inside Facebook’s content clean-up operation

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HE’s profit will be $46.85M for 25.89 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

