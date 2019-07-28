Valueact Holdings LP Lifted Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holding by $20.21 Million; Cim Holds Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 861,094 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93,221 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Company invested 0.59% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Northern Trust Corp owns 3.42 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.87 million shares. Principal Incorporated invested in 2.45M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Us National Bank De holds 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 22,972 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 24.36 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 2,712 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Connecticut-based Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 61,600 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Sei Invs has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). First Mercantile Tru has 0.05% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 9,104 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 125,671 shares.

