Valueact Holdings LP Increases Position in Darling Ingredients (DAR); As Citigroup New (C) Share Price Rose, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Increased Position by $426,230

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 8.88 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Citigroup Subsidiary CGMD Prelim ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 585,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.36 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 399,204 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 1.50M shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $519.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.