Valueact Holdings LP Increases Holding in Darling Ingredients (DAR); Quidel (QDEL) Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 238,444 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, down from 248,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 160,926 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 607,453 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 10,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn owns 914,004 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 1.10M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 53,634 shares. Great Lakes Ltd owns 14,511 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 263,900 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 0.03% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 146,182 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 14,161 shares. Trellus Com Ltd Co holds 3.16% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 76,727 shares. Asset Incorporated stated it has 36,071 shares. Carmignac Gestion, France-based fund reported 468,101 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 355,926 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 41,513 shares. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Limited has invested 0.19% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero, Darling plan $1.1B upgrade of renewable diesel refinery – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Darling Ingredients Delivers a Mix – The Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Darling Ingredients Opens Nature Safe Organic Fertilizer Plant in Fremont, NE – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Darling’s Grease Police Assist Homeland Security in Indictments of 21 Individuals – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18M shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 53,913 shares to 551,323 shares, valued at $30.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 128,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).