Valueact Holdings LP Increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding by $95.61 Million; Share Price Declined; Molson Coors Brewing Co (Put) (TAP) Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding by $15.90 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 31.55 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49B, up from 29.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 1.35M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (Put) (TAP) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 283,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 34,300 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 318,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 1.24M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 3.39 million shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.71M shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 9,039 shares. Ls Inv has 8,751 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 497,234 shares. Synovus Financial has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 23,588 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Management holds 0.12% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors has 1,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 0.09% or 237,727 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 54,607 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 787,672 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Clearbridge Limited Liability reported 0.98% stake.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (Put) (NYSE:NKE) by 179,900 shares to 279,700 shares, valued at $23.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (Put) (NYSE:AZO).

