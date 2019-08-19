Valueact Holdings LP Holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Trimmed by $3.26 Million as Share Price Rose; Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Its Trimble (TRMB) Position by $351,760

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.71 lastly. It is down 30.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 8,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The hedge fund held 29,420 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 38,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 301,309 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 29,200 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.06% or 31,999 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Invesco invested in 0.02% or 1.25M shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 31,413 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 34,455 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 345,765 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.02% or 11.41 million shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 96,140 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,225 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Nypost.com and their article: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 92,998 shares to 146,337 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sleep Number Corp by 19,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).