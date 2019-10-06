Valueact Holdings LP Holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Trimmed by $10.75 Million; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 11,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 41,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 53,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 1.80M shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 240,799 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Management Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 195,933 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.15% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 721,492 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 20 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 567,088 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Wealth invested in 0.08% or 3,393 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 6,660 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 39,922 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,293 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Parametric Assocs Ltd invested in 920,083 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins Com holds 10,687 shares. Karpus Mgmt has 4,644 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,970 shares. Sunbelt has 10,625 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paychex reports beats, raises EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Paychex’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) Share Price Gain of 101%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $304.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,580 shares to 108,313 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48 million for 18.53 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 4,585 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Pnc Financial Grp stated it has 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Da Davidson & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 8,076 shares. American Int Grp holds 0.04% or 212,827 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett Company accumulated 0.01% or 970 shares. Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 5,106 shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 29,305 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 60,000 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 86,369 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 7,680 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. First LP reported 1.14 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.