Valueact Holdings LP Holding in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Has Cut as Share Price Rose; Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Increased Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $1.28 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 26,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 321,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 295,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 1.09M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 14,327 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment owns 84,974 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.15% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,323 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn accumulated 0.06% or 7,838 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,081 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc holds 1,211 shares. Bahamas-based First Savings Bank Ltd has invested 14.79% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 182,901 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.05 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt reported 1,693 shares stake. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 26,231 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. First Financial Bank accumulated 0.09% or 11,592 shares. Saybrook Nc accumulated 129,573 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Ghp Invest Advsr holds 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 6,115 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 111,500 shares to 352,923 shares, valued at $29.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,495 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 43,123 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 85,963 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 148 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 108,685 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.09% or 15,313 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.01% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 8 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Meeder Asset Management has 11,398 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company reported 21,278 shares stake. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Com has invested 2% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 6,072 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 53,931 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 83,700 shares.