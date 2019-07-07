Valueact Holdings LP Has Upped Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position by $104.58 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose While Geller Family Office Services Has Upped Stake

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 1.67 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Associates Limited has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 114.92 million were reported by Acr Alpine Capital Research Ltd Com. Warren Averett Asset Lc holds 6,063 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 77,388 shares. Moreover, Corda Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 2.99% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 27 shares. 22,455 are owned by Brookmont. Greenleaf holds 0.15% or 64,511 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 76,193 are owned by Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 644,362 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 10,400 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shufro Rose And Commerce Llc invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 1,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cleararc holds 6,211 shares. 13D Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 255,588 shares. Sfmg Lc invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Federated Pa has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 225,587 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 14,989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 235,858 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Shine Advisory Services has 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 55,220 are held by Barnett Inc. Groesbeck Inv Management Corporation Nj has 30,000 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 6,812 shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 371,126 shares. Ls Ltd reported 8,436 shares.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18M shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seagate Technology plc Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seagate: Now Is Not The Time – Seeking Alpha” published on December 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seagate Technology: Overvalued In A Down Cycle – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Seagate Stock Sank 7.7% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99.91 million activity.