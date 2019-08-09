Valueact Holdings LP Has Upped Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) as Stock Price Declined; Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Shares Rose While Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Lowered Stake

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.74M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 9,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 94,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, down from 104,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 16.61M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net to $4.7B, or 96c/Share; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Series 2018-ZM0584 & Series 2018-ZM0585

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.40M shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $175.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

