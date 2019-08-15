Valueact Holdings LP Has Upped Holding in Darling Ingredients (DAR); Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) as Stock Value Declined

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 24,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 58,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 83,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 773,148 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 277,629 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.58M were accumulated by Principal Financial Gru Inc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 50,863 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 235,179 shares in its portfolio. 147,171 were reported by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Mackenzie Fincl reported 74,177 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 16,252 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Eagle Boston Management invested in 60,696 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 336 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Da Davidson & reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Mcmillion Mngmt invested in 0.83% or 40,635 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has 0.03% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 12,512 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9,825 shares to 91,335 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.83 million for 8.66 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.

