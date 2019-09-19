Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holding by $10.75 Million; Lodestar Investment Counsel Holds Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 87,813 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 96,128 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93M, up from 83,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 2.41 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $973.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,370 shares to 382,351 shares, valued at $51.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,273 shares, and cut its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. London Comm Of Virginia stated it has 1.70M shares. 1St Source Savings Bank owns 10,528 shares. Factory Mutual stated it has 0.56% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.02% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Finemark State Bank And reported 16.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cadence Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). West Oak Llc has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 792 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 99,479 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut reported 0.49% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 48,047 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 99,652 shares. 83 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated. Liberty Cap invested 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 10,513 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 63,865 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division owns 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 7,700 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 206 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Hightower Limited Liability reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.1% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Oakworth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 1,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 177,436 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). South Dakota Investment Council holds 51,473 shares. Grp Inc owns 212,827 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48 million for 18.22 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.