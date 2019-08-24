Valueact Holdings LP Has Raised Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake by $104.58 Million; Boyar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) as Market Value Declined

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 1.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Colony Grp Incorporated Lc owns 459,692 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 80,039 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Com has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 227,284 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.88 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Verus Fincl Partners has invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Trustco Bank N Y holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 36,583 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Company reported 38,155 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.35% or 96,484 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 398,900 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 4.81 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cornerstone invested in 7,501 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 196,418 shares. 9.82 million were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 12,280 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Provise Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.76% or 112,892 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.06% or 16,716 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability stated it has 6,873 shares. Natl Bank Of The West holds 0.06% or 10,273 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.77 million shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 23,335 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 3,100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communications Limited reported 380 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 248 shares. Brinker Cap owns 7,899 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock.