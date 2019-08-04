Valueact Holdings LP Has Raised Its Position in Darling Ingredients (DAR) as Market Valuation Declined; Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) Position Increased by 1607 Capital Partners Llc

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 773,546 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 73,969 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 803,322 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, up from 729,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Income Secs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.16M market cap company. It closed at $14.61 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Darling’s Grease Police Assist Homeland Security in Indictments of 21 Individuals – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Darling Ingredients Delivers a Mix – The Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Darling Ingredients Forges Ahead – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.01% or 914,004 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 895 shares. Pinebridge Lp, New York-based fund reported 183,739 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc owns 4,967 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Company holds 5,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability reported 61,696 shares stake. Teton has 0.17% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 76,727 are held by Trellus Mngmt Ltd. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.35M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 21,654 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 163,781 shares stake. 175,000 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Limited Co. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 21,904 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 121,027 shares.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.40 million shares to 5.74M shares, valued at $175.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 60,135 shares to 8.72 million shares, valued at $71.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 256,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Core Bd Tr (BHK).

More notable recent John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of June 7 – South Florida Business Journal” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: JQC Boosts Yield To 16% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” on May 18, 2016. More interesting news about John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: SZC Rights Offering, Saba Sues BlackRock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEF Roundup: CEFs Tank With Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2018.