Valueact Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Position in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) as Valuation Rose; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Has Trimmed by $1.06 Million Its Stake

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 69,531 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 5.50 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $65.84M for 18.53 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication holds 0.01% or 17,213 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 31,413 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Ameritas Invest Prns owns 31,999 shares. New York-based Laurion Capital Management LP has invested 0.03% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 19,392 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Company reported 345,765 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 77,582 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 171,289 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 40,000 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gabelli Funds Lc owns 0.29% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 1.15M shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Violich Management Inc owns 8,573 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fmr holds 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 567,340 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.81 million shares to 6.07M shares, valued at $43.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 787,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).