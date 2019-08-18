Valueact Holdings LP Has Lifted Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR) as Share Value Declined; As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Share Value Rose, Jd Capital Management Increased Position

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 657,602 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 21,904 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 21,654 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 1.47 million shares. State Street Corporation reported 5.32M shares stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 195,505 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.03% or 4.22M shares. Int has 123,951 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 24,218 shares. Aperio Grp Limited stated it has 244,159 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 355,926 shares. 23,090 were accumulated by Everence Capital Mgmt. Advisors Mgmt Llc has invested 0.18% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 4,102 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18 million shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 30,263 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada has 367,641 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd has 50,237 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 22,791 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 470,048 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 26,964 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Company reported 0.42% stake. The Indiana-based Indiana Trust And Inv Mngmt has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 14,402 are held by J Goldman And Lp. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Co owns 23,069 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.19% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 40,172 were accumulated by Linscomb Williams Inc. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 87,826 shares. 232,754 were accumulated by John G Ullman.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin.

