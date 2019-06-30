Valueact Holdings LP Has Lifted Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake; Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Stake Maintained by Needham Investment Management Llc

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 895,278 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 32.13% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 40c; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 1.75 million shares traded or 95.71% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TTMI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 93,162 shares. 39,872 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 115,719 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested in 12,651 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 1.34M shares. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 2.78M shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 652,644 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 56,758 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 775,655 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc owns 12,878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Invesco invested in 762,220 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.2% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Vanguard accumulated 11.08M shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 39,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 81,548 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $58.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.