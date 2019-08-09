Valueact Holdings LP Has Lifted Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake by $20.21 Million; As Envestnet (ENV) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $4.17 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 64,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 249,988 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 314,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.18. About 1.84M shares traded or 507.16% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 784,781 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 154,330 shares to 204,330 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 18,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Clarus Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,018 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Los Angeles Capital Equity Research owns 34,923 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Lc reported 11,097 shares. 192,500 are held by Ameriprise. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 103,380 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 504,900 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 4.11 million shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 3,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc reported 6,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 28,995 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Company The. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 5,640 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 10,291 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.12% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 253,153 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.03% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 4.33M shares. Tudor Inv Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,160 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.04% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 41,513 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Congress Asset Ma accumulated 195,505 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Loomis Sayles & LP has 0.02% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 105,224 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Fisher Asset Llc holds 0.07% or 2.48 million shares in its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 909 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 384 shares. Amer Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18M shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.