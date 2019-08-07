Valueact Holdings LP Has Increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake; Shareholder Mill Road Capital Management Increased Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holding

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 996,178 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93M market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 7,577 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 40,446 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 25 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Private Advisor Group Lc has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 96 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 312,306 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 113,703 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 0% or 31 shares. 277 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. State Street reported 20,163 shares. 73,980 are owned by Blackrock. Paradigm Cap holds 2.14M shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 78,237 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. Another trade for 21,238 shares valued at $59,381 was bought by TANNER DELBERT H.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 31.48M shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 41,009 shares. Fincl Bank stated it has 0.18% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 54,768 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 20,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10 shares. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated owns 64,517 shares. Fil Limited owns 19 shares. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Pa holds 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 7,622 shares. Stifel reported 326,910 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 2.27 million shares.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18 million shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.