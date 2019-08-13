Valueact Holdings LP Has Decreased Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holding by $3.26 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Menta Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) by $1.28 Million

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 106,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 61,835 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 168,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 1.44 million shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 249,901 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 24,707 shares to 54,821 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 17,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

