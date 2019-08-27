Valueact Holdings LP Has Decreased Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding by $172.30 Million as Stock Rose; Lagoda Investment Management LP Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Has Upped by $504,774 as Valuation Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 421,954 shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 36,931 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 34,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $176.52. About 41,943 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company holds 8,552 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,168 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4,249 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 246,279 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Company owns 0.11% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,100 shares. Ww Investors stated it has 360,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hillhouse Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 8.74% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Torray Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 4,814 shares. Oakworth Capital invested 0.1% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 325 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 14,422 shares. Regions Finance Corporation reported 1,783 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 22,573 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity.