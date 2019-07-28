Valueact Holdings LP Has Boosted Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding by $104.58 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Raised Position

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 1.27M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 638 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, up from 12,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “WSJ: More Government Scrutiny Coming For Big Tech Companies – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Healthcare Overhaul Makes CVS Stock a Buy Despite Near-Term Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 7,015 shares to 2,733 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,348 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated invested 3.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 3,900 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Llc, Alabama-based fund reported 310,602 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Lc invested 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Mgmt Professionals holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 94 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 23,528 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 54,963 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc has 33,983 shares. Thomasville Bankshares invested in 3.45% or 10,490 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa stated it has 4,002 shares. New York-based Fagan Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 1,532 shares. Edgemoor Inv Incorporated reported 460 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 641,300 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 36,504 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 3,186 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 1,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.03% or 148,242 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 1,009 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 23,066 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.77 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Dupont Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 2,848 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc accumulated 14,745 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 8,638 shares.

