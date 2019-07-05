Valueact Holdings LP Cut Stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by $3.26 Million as Shares Rose; Schwab Charles (SCHW) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Upped Its Holding by $3.94 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 211.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 93,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,314 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 44,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.54 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp analyzed 81,548 shares as the company's stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 195,826 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities has invested 0.09% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.27% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 255,001 shares. 12,810 were reported by Albion Fincl Gp Ut. Eastern Bank & Trust reported 302,839 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny accumulated 38,981 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 344,481 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtn invested in 0.06% or 979,866 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). California-based Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.57% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Tcw Group Incorporated reported 0.89% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). London Company Of Virginia reported 1.38M shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 4.47M shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 0.76% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Wafra holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 298,924 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $11.76 million worth of stock. Another trade for 3,739 shares valued at $162,946 was made by Craig Jonathan M. on Tuesday, January 15.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $11.76 million worth of stock. Another trade for 3,739 shares valued at $162,946 was made by Craig Jonathan M. on Tuesday, January 15.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares to 115,040 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,612 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year's $0.42 per share. HE's profit will be $46.84M for 25.71 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HE’s profit will be $46.84M for 25.71 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.