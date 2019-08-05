Valueact Holdings LP Cut Position in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) as Share Price Rose; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Decreased by $19.50 Million as Share Price Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 356,836 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc analyzed 722,121 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.02 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "JCPenney Announces Jim DePaul as Executive Vice President of Stores – GlobeNewswire" on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 180,838 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank reported 79,457 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 872 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 20,120 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 11,900 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Citigroup Incorporated holds 48,062 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 7,575 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 0.55% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 495,790 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 52,884 shares. Parkside State Bank owns 22 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 10,476 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 1.15M shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "Bank of America's stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch" on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA's (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance" published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: "3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool" on July 28, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 649,635 shares to 709,635 shares, valued at $30.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Company owns 68,586 shares. Orleans Capital Corp La owns 89,584 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd reported 16,150 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.74% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.16M shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 0.94% or 10.24 million shares in its portfolio. Tctc Holdings has invested 1.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argi Invest Svcs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,068 shares. 198,713 are owned by Stellar Cap Management Ltd. 1.31 million were reported by Hartford Management Com. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp owns 7.52M shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc reported 29,776 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 313,088 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.67% or 1.10 million shares. Wade G W Inc invested in 0.17% or 63,656 shares. Skytop Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 161,663 shares or 4.17% of the stock.