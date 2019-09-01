Valueact Holdings LP Cut Its Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding by $172.30 Million; Wetherby Asset Management Increased Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake by $320,124 as Stock Price Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 8,483 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, up from 4,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 575,416 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 351,166 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Mig Capital Limited Liability Company holds 6.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 562,000 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation reported 231 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.03% or 13,156 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 0.09% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 76,800 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 8,104 shares. Moreover, Starr has 1.2% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 38,037 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5.80 million shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 2.06M shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership reported 300,495 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 122 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 6,383 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 10,063 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 557 shares. Davenport Com Ltd Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 25,530 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 234,468 shares. 111,030 are held by Scotia. Hightower Advisors Limited holds 0.01% or 11,889 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc has 23,617 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 9,460 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Roundview Capital Lc reported 5,815 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 770,396 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 10,992 shares. Academy Cap Tx holds 277,898 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.15% or 4,575 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 48,541 shares.