Valueact Holdings LP Continues to Hold Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX); Cibc World Markets Has Boosted Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV) as Stock Value Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 1.99M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 2,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 5,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $152.83. About 874,670 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99.91 million activity.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 81,548 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $58.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 829,937 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt, California-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 311,206 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has 927 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 250,441 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. Srb Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 15,187 shares. Moreover, Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Goldman Sachs Group owns 2.27 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 15,760 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Hl Fin Services Limited Liability Corp stated it has 31,690 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 439,313 shares. Hbk Investments LP reported 24,245 shares.