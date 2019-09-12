Valmont Industries (VMI) to pay $0.38 on Oct 15, 2019; Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Sentiment Is 0.4

Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) is expected to pay $0.38 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:VMI) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Valmont Industries Inc’s current price of $144.39 translates into 0.26% yield. Valmont Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.39. About 100,535 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10

Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.10, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 2 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC. The funds in our database now possess: 123,442 shares, down from 853,148 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Delphi Automotive PLC in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 1.11 million shares traded. Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) has declined 58.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Delphi Technologies; 15/05/2018 – Palestra Capital Management Buys 1.7% of Delphi Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Chmn Manganello Disposes 283 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 14/05/2018 – Ruffer Buys New 2.4% Position in Delphi Technologies; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N SEES FY REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Delphi Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY REV. $5.0B TO $5.2B, EST. $5.08B; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Net $98M; 04/04/2018 – Delphi Technologies to host Power Electronics teach-in on April 11, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 15.28% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.72 per share. DLPH’s profit will be $53.15M for 7.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Delphi Technologies PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Delphi Technologies PLC for 34,526 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 47,636 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 269 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in the stock. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 41,010 shares.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 7.03 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Delphi Technologies PLCâ€™s (NYSE:DLPH) 15% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Delphi Technologies to Partner with Cree for Automotive Silicon Carbide Devices – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “G-III Apparel leads consumer gainers; Church & Dwight and REV Group among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. It operates through five divisions: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. It has a 31.81 P/E ratio. The Engineered Support Structures segment makes and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Valmont Industries, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.