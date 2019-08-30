Valmont Industries (VMI) Stock Value Rose While Qv Investors Has Increased by $5.36 Million Its Position; Maverick Capital LTD Cut Transocean LTD (RIG) Position by $2.02 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 252,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 652,270 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 904,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 14.71 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $134.56. About 72,728 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 37,120 shares to 71,070 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 111,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 158,140 shares to 51,917 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 21,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,658 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.