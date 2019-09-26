Valmont Industries (VMI) Shares Rose While Qv Investors Has Lowered Stake by $8.98 Million; S Squared Technology Holding in Criteo Sa (CRTO) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 114,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The hedge fund held 240,772 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 125,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 222,815 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 71,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 66,496 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 114,242 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10

