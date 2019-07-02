Valmont Industries (VMI) Shareholder Qv Investors Has Boosted Stake; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Upped Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,508 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 85,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $176.81. About 1.61 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 178,658 shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 17,592 shares to 23,308 shares, valued at $23.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,709 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,117 shares to 13,985 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,358 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.