Valmont Industries (VMI) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Boosted Its Position by $8.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ezcorp (EZPW) Stake Raised by Lonestar Capital Management Llc

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 11.52% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 1.99M shares traded or 466.92% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 65,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 469,979 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.60M, up from 404,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.91. About 126,216 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $121.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 100,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 677,247 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 22,927 shares. Mutual Of America Management stated it has 1,885 shares. Citadel Ltd Company accumulated 110,795 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 122,831 shares. 17,859 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 29,146 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability accumulated 23,126 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 78,302 shares. Moreover, Granite Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). 658,944 are owned by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 51,738 shares. Investment Services Wi owns 98,576 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 328,509 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp. Cl B by 29,938 shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $154.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hath. Cl B (BRKB) by 74,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Management owns 0.02% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 7,496 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 0.25% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 2,083 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp accumulated 0% or 30 shares. 503,538 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Advsrs Asset accumulated 3,159 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.14% or 364,767 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3,803 shares. Spitfire Ltd Liability Co holds 5.16% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 38,879 shares. Moreover, Hrt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 47,177 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt reported 4,685 shares.