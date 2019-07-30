Valmont Industries (VMI) Holder Qv Investors Boosted Position; Barometer Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Stock Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,525 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $216.27. About 1.06 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.24. About 87,746 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 31,900 shares to 34,700 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 328,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Solar Etf.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.63 million for 43.96 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 21,145 shares to 11,658 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,535 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).