Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

We are contrasting Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) and DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Metal Fabrication companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries Inc. 130 1.07 N/A 4.15 33.14 DMC Global Inc. 57 1.59 N/A 2.83 18.47

In table 1 we can see Valmont Industries Inc. and DMC Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. DMC Global Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Valmont Industries Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Valmont Industries Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than DMC Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Valmont Industries Inc. and DMC Global Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 3.6% DMC Global Inc. 0.00% 36.7% 20.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.4 beta means Valmont Industries Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, DMC Global Inc. has a 0.66 beta which is 34.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Valmont Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, DMC Global Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Valmont Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DMC Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Valmont Industries Inc. and DMC Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DMC Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Valmont Industries Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.64% and an $135 average price target. DMC Global Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64.5 average price target and a 50.21% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, DMC Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Valmont Industries Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Valmont Industries Inc. and DMC Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 92.4% respectively. About 2.2% of Valmont Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of DMC Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valmont Industries Inc. -1.11% 7.09% 3.86% 7.65% 0.07% 24.02% DMC Global Inc. -15.55% -17.95% -24.76% 50.68% 30.76% 48.75%

For the past year Valmont Industries Inc. was less bullish than DMC Global Inc.

Summary

Valmont Industries Inc. beats DMC Global Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries. This segment produces steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower, and other structures. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Energy and Mining segment manufactures industrial access systems; grinding media used in mining operations; and steel structures for use in wind energy and utility transmission applications. The Irrigation segment manufactures agricultural irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. It serves state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications companies, manufacturers of commercial lighting fixtures, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sectors. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating explosives and associated hardware, as well as seismic explosives for the oil and gas industry. This segment also offers carrier tubes and charge tubes, shaped charges, detonating cords, detonators, control panels, and perforating products to large, mid-sized, and small oilfield service companies. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.