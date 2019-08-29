Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Comparison side by side

Since Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) are part of the Metal Fabrication industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries Inc. 129 1.07 N/A 4.15 33.14 Tenaris S.A. 26 1.67 N/A 1.50 16.68

Table 1 highlights Valmont Industries Inc. and Tenaris S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tenaris S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Valmont Industries Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Valmont Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Tenaris S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Valmont Industries Inc. and Tenaris S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 3.6% Tenaris S.A. 0.00% 7.5% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

Valmont Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Competitively, Tenaris S.A. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Valmont Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tenaris S.A. are 3.1 and 1.8 respectively. Tenaris S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Valmont Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Valmont Industries Inc. and Tenaris S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tenaris S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

Valmont Industries Inc.’s consensus target price is $135, while its potential upside is 1.60%. Competitively the consensus target price of Tenaris S.A. is $25, which is potential 13.48% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tenaris S.A. looks more robust than Valmont Industries Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85% of Valmont Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.5% of Tenaris S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Valmont Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 60.6% of Tenaris S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valmont Industries Inc. -1.11% 7.09% 3.86% 7.65% 0.07% 24.02% Tenaris S.A. -4.22% -5.27% -7.82% 0.2% -31.47% 17.17%

For the past year Valmont Industries Inc. was more bullish than Tenaris S.A.

Summary

Valmont Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Tenaris S.A.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries. This segment produces steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower, and other structures. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Energy and Mining segment manufactures industrial access systems; grinding media used in mining operations; and steel structures for use in wind energy and utility transmission applications. The Irrigation segment manufactures agricultural irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. It serves state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications companies, manufacturers of commercial lighting fixtures, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sectors. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.