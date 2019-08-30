Valmont Inds (VMI) Valuation Rose While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Cut Position by $819,000; Great Lakes Advisors Has Cut Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD) as Stock Price Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 96.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 166,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 5,250 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477,000, down from 172,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 281,113 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 54,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 60,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.62 million for 14.47 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

