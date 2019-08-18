Valmont Inds (VMI) Stake Maintained by Robecosam Ag; As Qad (QADA) Market Valuation Declined, Tikvah Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.00 Million

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 8,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 144,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77 million, up from 135,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $131.56. About 101,345 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 127,525 shares traded or 118.66% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd owns 2,822 shares. 18,800 are owned by South Dakota Invest Council. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 4,500 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.15% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.02% or 14,309 shares. First Mercantile invested 0.04% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Sg Americas Lc reported 1,648 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 2,202 shares. Duncker Streett reported 70 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 3,866 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 3,528 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 16,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7,040 shares to 20,656 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,171 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

