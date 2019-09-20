Valmont Inds (VMI) Stake Maintained by Harvey Partners Llc; 1St Source Bank Increased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.91. About 126,216 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 1,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $529.45. About 450,400 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $72.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9,500 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

