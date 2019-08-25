Valmont Inds (VMI) Shares Rose While Harvey Partners Has Trimmed by $2.05 Million Its Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 146,829 shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Global Core Liquid Assets $229 Billion in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN, MACQUARIE MAY BE INTERESTED BUYING HES TERMINALS: FD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company accumulated 12,675 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 5,267 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 268,131 shares. Private Capital Advisors holds 0.08% or 1,425 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 964 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs holds 16,489 shares. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,451 were reported by Boston. Baskin Fincl Svcs accumulated 1.58% or 44,474 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Company has 234 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 48,861 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 153 are held by Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability accumulated 22,672 shares. Bamco invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $12.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15 million for 14.15 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.