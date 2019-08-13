Valmont Inds (VMI) Shares Rose While Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Trimmed Its Stake by $413,140; As Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) Stock Value Declined, Seizert Capital Partners Lifted Its Position

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 110,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90M, up from 950,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 445,000 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 36,592 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Series C Li by 233,277 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $71.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc Com (NYSE:CLGX) by 25,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp’s Merger With El Dorado Savings Bank Offers Significant Upside In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Appointment of Mark T. Yung as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:PACW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested in 529 shares or 0% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 106,527 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 45,500 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 37,800 shares. Family Management has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). The New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 54,828 shares. Sei Invests Com owns 474,331 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 0.04% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 229,222 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 52,763 shares. Brown Advisory reported 66,274 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 876,744 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 2.72 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 271,490 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 224,389 shares stake. Advsr Asset Management owns 3,370 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc stated it has 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Duncker Streett And holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 304,607 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp reported 3,535 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha accumulated 0.03% or 3,850 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd reported 0.05% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Jane Street Ltd Liability owns 2,822 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 62,558 shares. Creative Planning holds 7,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14,460 shares to 96,446 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).