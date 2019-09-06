Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Raised Stake; Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake Held by Evercore Wealth Management Llc

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 8,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 411,802 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 402,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.81. About 701 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 34,929 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 32,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $139.61. About 167,299 shares traded or 22.11% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 537,690 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Paloma Prns Management Communications holds 0.01% or 2,039 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 14,303 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 3,535 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) owns 3,378 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt owns 6,476 shares. Parkside Fincl Natl Bank stated it has 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 7,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 18,893 shares. Spitfire Cap Limited Liability Com owns 34,929 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 18,504 shares. 57,958 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 119,776 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0.51% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 209,784 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp reported 56,200 shares stake. Howland Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,690 shares. 9,415 were reported by Cypress Asset Tx. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.37% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il owns 5,472 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 1,600 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 32,751 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 26,867 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Guardian Investment Mngmt has 0.99% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,773 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,988 shares. Sirios Management Limited Partnership reported 1.79% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tctc Holdings Ltd Liability stated it has 74,280 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.