Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Boosted Position; Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Stake

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 120,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 313,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 434,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 224,644 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 34,929 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 32,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $132.26. About 14,614 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 24,786 shares to 49,786 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 31,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).