Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Increased Its Stake by $1.53 Million as Stock Value Rose; Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $5.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 11,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 133,784 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41M, up from 122,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 132,917 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 66.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 50,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 127,150 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 76,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.12. About 1.23 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13,920 shares to 355,555 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 33,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 239,847 shares to 302,080 shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 12,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,608 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.