Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Harvey Partners Has Upped Its Position; As Store Capital (STOR) Market Value Rose, Holder Aew Capital Management LP Upped Its Position

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $134.77. About 73,769 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 807,214 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $72.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9,500 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Valmont Acquires Majority Stake in Convert Italia SpA, a Leading Provider of Solar Tracker Solutions – PR Newswire” on August 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Valmont Promotes Renee L. Campbell to Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Valmont Industries (VMI) Acquires Operational Assets of Larson Camouflage – StreetInsider.com” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)â€™s Upcoming 0.3% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Atria Invs Ltd Com invested in 0.33% or 78,949 shares. 3,159 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 1.95M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Highlander Capital Mngmt reported 0.38% stake. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 9,923 shares. 4,685 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt. Nuveen Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 40,050 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 55 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 35,601 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 38,879 were accumulated by Spitfire Ltd Limited Liability Company. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc reported 6,299 shares.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Store Capital Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – Motley Fool” on November 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in February – The Motley Fool” published on February 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) CEO Chris Volk on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Store Capital boosts lower end of 2019 FFO guidance range – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.